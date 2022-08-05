Police officer accidentally shot and killed by retired lieutenant during training exercise at DC library

A woman was shot and killed during a training session for special police officers inside a Washington DC library.

Officials say that the incident happened inside the Anacostia Neighborhood Library on Thursday afternoon during a baton training exercise.

First responders were called to the scene and found the female victim, who has not been named, had been shot and was “unconscious and not breathing”.

Chief Robert Contee said that the shooting took place as a retired DC police lieutenant was training officers on using an extended baton.

The trainer drew a pistol to illustrate how quickly it could be done and fired one shot, hitting the special officer in the chest, a source told News4.

Detectives were called to the scene and are investigating why the trainer’s weapon had live ammunition in it.

“I don’t have answers as to why the live firearm was in ASP baton training,” Chief Contee said. “I don’t have those answers for you right now.”

No one else was injured in the incident. The library was cleared and remained closed for the rest of the day.

The Metropolitan Police Department says that special police officers are contracted to guard buildings in the city and carry guns on duty.