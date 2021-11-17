A police officer accidentally shot themself in the leg during firearms training at Harwich

Gregory Bryant, Cape Cod Times
A police officer accidentally shot himself in the right leg during firearms training Wednesday morning, according to the Harwich Police Department.

The officer, who was not identified, was transported to Cape Cod Hospital and is in stable condition, according to a release posted on the department's Facebook page.

Harwich police and rescue personnel responded to the shooting about 10:30 a.m. at the police department's shooting range on Depot Road in East Harwich, where several towns were conducting firearms training as part of the Municipal Police Training Committee’s Bridge Academy program, the release said.

Most of those at the training were reserve police officers, Sgt. Aram Goshgarian said.

According to a Facebook post on Monday, the department was conducting training at the range from Monday through Friday this week.

The Municipal Police Training Committee will be conducting an investigation into the shooting, the release said.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Police officer accidentally shoots self in leg at Harwich training

