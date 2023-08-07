Police officer accused of molesting teen girl in Georgia faces termination, cops say

“Inconsistencies” in an officer’s patrols ended with his arrest, police in Georgia say.

Patrick Benjamin Ventura, 28, faces child molestation charges after an investigation into claims he sexually abused a teenage girl, the Gwinnett County Police Department announced Aug. 5.

He is also charged with sexual battery against a child younger than 16 and violation of oath of office, police said in a news release. The officer was later served a “letter of intent to terminate,” police said.

Ventura’s patrol supervisor started the probe after noticing discrepancies in his “patrol activities,” the release said.

The department’s Special Victims Unit got involved after the allegations pointed to his involvement with a young teen, accordingto police.

It’s unclear when and where the alleged assault occurred but authorities said they’re investigating the “possibility that (Ventura’s) interactions with the juvenile occurred while he was on duty.”

“Though the actions of Ventura do not represent the hard-working members of the Gwinnett County Police Department, we hold every one of our officers accountable for their actions,” police said in a statement.

Ventura joined the department in October 2020 and graduated from the police academy the following year, according to the department.

He remained in jail without bond as of Aug. 7, online records show.

Gwinnett County is about 30 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

