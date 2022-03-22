Police officer accused of violating department policy calls investigation a ‘witch hunt’

A Dunwoody police officer who helped expose a sexual harassment scandal involving one of his superiors said he has become the victim of a witch hunt.

Now the officer will have to wait another week before learning his fate.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden has been following this story for months, but this is the first time that Officer Brian Bolden has gone on the record with Channel 2.

Earlier today, Bolden walked into City Hall hoping to learn his fate and put an end to the drama, but he told Seiden that it was a waste of time.

Sergeant Robert Parsons, who served as the department’s spokesperson, was seen on body camera video in January. It was his second DUI arrest since 2018.

“I get what they’re trying to do. Like, ‘he’s drunk.’ No I’m not. I had three drinks,” Parson said in the footage

Parsons later resigned before Dunwoody PD could investigate.

Days later, the city’s chief of police Billy Grogan placed Bolden on paid administrative leave amid allegations that he abused his power and broke other department rules, including policies against public criticism.

Bolden is accused of telling reporters about the Jan. 26 DUI arrest of Parsons and obtaining his booking photo from jail, which is public record.

“I’m clearly being retaliated against. It’s nothing but a witch hunt!” Bolden said.

Bolden made those comments Tuesday morning after he and his attorney met with Grogan behind closed doors at City Hall.

“He told me that he would make his decision within a week,” Bolden said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Bolden said the current internal affairs investigation is bogus, and he believes he’s being mistreated because in 2020 he and former Dunwoody police officer Austin Handle exposed a sexual harassment scandal involving their former boss, Fidel Espinoza.

Story continues

Espinoza was accused of asking subordinates for nude photos.

Bolden and Handle are now suing the city.

“Brian Bolden and I spoke out about issues within the Dunwoody police department back in 2020, and we’ve been fighting this battle ever since,” Handle said.

“It’s personal with him. He just don’t like me,” Bolden said.

“I’ve never seen someone accused of something and then not seen a factual basis for it,” attorney Howard Evans said.

Seiden reached out to Grogan, but he declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation. Dunwoody police turned over its IA investigation to Sandy Springs PD, which Bolden’s attorney describes as unusual.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

On Tuesday, Sandy Springs PD returned its findings, writing that Bolden violated department policy on multiple occasions.

Bolden is expected to learn his fate in a week.

IN OTHER NEWS:



















