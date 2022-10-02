Police officer among 2 people hospitalized after shooting Saturday in Excelsior Springs

A police officer and another person were shot Saturday in Excelsior Springs, police said.

The shooting, which involved an Excelsior Springs police officer, happened near Crown Hill and Kearney roads, Sarah Boyd, a spokeswoman with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email just before 7 p.m. Saturday,

“The officer and suspect are both suffering from gunshot wounds and were transported an area hospital,” Boyd wrote.

