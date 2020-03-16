Police officer among 4 killed in Missouri shooting, chief says

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The police chief in Springfield said one of his officers was among the four people who were killed by a shooter at a gas station late Sunday night.

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams said two others, including another officer, were shot but still alive.

The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot, the police chief said.

Williams identified the deceased officer as Christopher Walsh. Walsh had been with the department for 3½ years.

The injured officer, Josiah Overton, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the chief said.

Police said the shooter has not yet been identified.

Williams said Sunday night's incident started at 11:24 p.m. CDT when a shots fired call was reported.

As officers made their way to that scene, Williams said there were reports of other shootings as the suspect traveled northbound through the city's east side.

"In essence, we had a roving active shooter moving from the south side of the city up," Williams said.

Eventually, Williams said the suspect crashed his vehicle outside of the Kum & Go gas station and convenience store, walked inside and began shooting customers and employees.

Williams said Walsh and Overton were the first officers on scene at the Kum & Go, and they were immediately fired upon by the suspect.

The next arriving officers removed Walsh and Overton from the scene and then went inside the store where they found three dead civilians, one injured civilian and the suspect who had apparently died by suicide, Williams said.

Williams said Walsh was taken to the hospital where he died.

Williams declined to comment on whether the deceased civilians were customers or convenience store employees, pending the notification of their next of kin.

The chief said he had no idea what the shooter's motivations might have been. The public was asked to stay away from the area Monday as the investigation continued.

As he fought back tears at a news conference early Monday morning, Williams commended officers Walsh and Overton for their bravery.

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure expressed his condolences to Walsh's family.

"We ask the community for prayers for the families, as well as for wounded Officer Josiah Overton and another wounded person who was in the store at the time of the shooting," McClure said in a statement posted to the city's social media pages. "We are indebted and very grateful for our officers who exhibit extreme bravery for our protection. Officer Walsh made the ultimate sacrifice. Our community mourns his loss."

Williams said Walsh, 32, was a U.S. Army veteran and was active in the Army Reserve. He is survived by a wife and daughter.

