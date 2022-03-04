🌱 Police Officer Arrested + City's Climate Change Plan

Morning, neighbors! It's me again, Nicole Fallon-Peek, your host of the Dallas Daily.

Here are the top three stories today in Dallas:

An officer with the Dallas Police Department was arrested Friday on public intoxication charges. Officer Aaron Cagle has worked for the department since 2017 and is currently assigned to the Central Business District. No additional details regarding the incident have been released by the department but Cagle is reportedly on administrative leave while an internal investigation is conducted. (FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth) WrestleMania's Dallas return is being celebrated with a new mural in downtown Dallas. The upcoming event will be one of the biggest events of the year for WWE. Mayor Johnson hopes that the downtown mural will be a gathering place for fans from around the world during WrestleMania week. (CW33 Dallas) The City of Dallas announced its intent to develop a plan to confront climate change. The plan calls for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by fifty percent within ten years, achieving 100 percent renewable power for all municipal operations, becoming carbon neutral by 2050, and many more provisions. The city plans to begin accomplishing these goals by providing $1 million towards community centers' energy efficiency efforts and updating building codes in 2022. (FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth)

Today in Dallas:

Turtle Creek Chorale's Rhapsody Benefit Gala At The Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center (5:30 PM)

From my notebook:

Lexi is currently staying at the Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center but she is looking for a new home. Click to see if Lexi would be a good addition to your family. (Facebook)

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a trip to The Dallas Arboretum. Angie Foster returns on March 17 with cooking classes celebrating the Irish holiday. (Instagram)

Which is better, an aisle or window seat? The DFW Airport provides both! (Facebook)

Story continues

