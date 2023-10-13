Police officer arrested for DUI in Fresno County, CHP says. Found during welfare check

A Chowchilla police sergeant was arrested for a DUI in Fresno County, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday.

Sgt. Brian Boivie was cited and released to a responsible adult Oct. 7 while off duty during the impaired driving incident, CHP officer Mike Salas said.

Officers checked on a vehicle about 5:45 p.m. that day as part of a welfare check when someone reported Boivie sleeping in a car on Auberry Road west of Thunderbird Road in Prather, CHP said.

Boivie was released to a responsible adult, “which is sometimes common practice” when the person under arrest has no prior convictions and is cooperative with officers, Salas said in a text message.

Boivie has been with Chowchilla police for about seven years, according to Chief Jeff Palmer.

He was placed on paid administrative leave, which is typical, Palmer said.

“Humans make human errors, however, sometimes they’re just unacceptable,” Palmer said. “I have to let the disciplinary process works its course. This is something our department isn’t going to take lightly.”

Boivie could not immediately be reached for comment.