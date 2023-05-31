Bare-faced cheek! Nudist complains about police officer who arrested him

richard collins - swns/Naomi Stanton

A police officer who arrested a nudist for sitting naked on a bench has been reported to his own force.

The off-duty Metropolitan Police officer arrested Richard Collins, a member of British Naturism and the founder of Naturists UK, in Hastings, East Sussex, on May 13.

Mr Collins claims that he was “harassed” and “assaulted” by the officer.

He complained to Sussex Police and the Metropolitan Police is now considering whether the officer’s actions need to be investigated.

Mr Collins said he refused to put his clothes on when the policeman flashed his ID and ordered him to get dressed.

Instead, he quoted College of Policing guidelines on being naked in public, which state activities such as walking or sunbathing naked are “lawful” where there is no element of sexual behaviour or intent to cause distress.

However, the officer told the nudist he was committing a crime and called 999, it is claimed.

The off-duty officer is alleged to have told his superiors that children were “distressed” by Mr Collins’ nudity, which the naturist refutes.

He claimed Sussex Police subsequently sent three patrol cars and at least six officers before the incident was stood down.

Mr Collins said: “I have sat naked at this location on several occasions over the past fortnight for up to two hours each time without incident.”

He also claimed a couple had stopped to talk to him and “weren’t at all bothered by my nakedness”.

Mr Collins said that, following the incident, the officer would not allow him to leave the area and claimed he was ”unreasonable and aggressive”.

The nudist said he called emergency services to report that he was being “harassed” by a police officer.

He claimed: “He [the Met officer] was taken to one side by the senior officer.

“It was then explained to me that the Met Police officer had misused his powers while off duty and there was a case to report him.

“I’m having unpleasant flashbacks to the situation and feel my confidence has been affected.

“My thanks go to Sussex Police for acting in a professional, unbiased manner and resolving this situation.”

Sussex Police confirmed no offences were committed during the incident.

A spokesman for the force said: “We can confirm we responded to a report of a naked man arrested by an off-duty Met Police officer in Hastings on May 13. No offences were committed and the man was de-arrested.”

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said a formal complaint had been received and is “being assessed”.

