Police officer arrests DoorDash Driver, delivers food order

One of the three former police officers being tried on federal charges stemming from George Floyd's death plans to testify in his own defense, but legal experts said the decision announced this week by Thomas Lane's attorney is fraught with risk and might pressure the other defendants to do the same. Lane's lawyer, Earl Gray, said during his opening statement Monday in U.S. District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota, that the 38-year-old former Minneapolis police officer plans to take the witness stand in the high-profile case. If Lane testifies, he will be the first former police officer involved in the 2020 fatal arrest to publicly speak of his role in the incident.