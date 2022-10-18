Police officer assaulted while responding to shooting in west Phoenix

Police said as officers were assessing the scene, another man assaulted an officer and was detained after the use of a "less-lethal tool."

Police say an officer was assaulted while investigating a shooting at a west Phoenix home Monday morning.

According to Phoenix Police Sergeant Phil Krynsky, officers responded to an "injured person call" at a home near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road when they found a man who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said as officers were assessing the scene, another man assaulted an officer and was detained after the use of a "less-lethal tool."

The man with the gunshot wound was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition and preliminary information suggests the injury was self-inflicted, according to Phoenix police.

According to an update from Phoenix police, officers remain on the scene as they investigate what led up to the shooting.

