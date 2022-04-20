Police officer awarded 'grandmaster' title for locating stolen vehicles

Apr. 20—What started as a pursuit of a career in criminal justice for Santa Maria Police Department Officer Josh Yee has turned into a talent for locating stolen vehicles, earning him California Highway Patrol's highest recognition for car thefts.

The CHP awarded Yee its "grandmaster" 10851 pin after locating at least 400 stolen vehicles and making at least 75 related arrests. He made the final arrest needed for the award on Feb. 19. In total, Yee has recovered 443 vehicles since joining the SMPD in 2017, with 178 in 2021 alone.

Yee described finding stolen cars as more than just a job.

"It's an addiction, it really is," said Yee, who earned the title in about four years. The only other officer at the department to earn the award was Alex George, who has since retired, according to Yee.

The CHP's 10851 program, which refers to the penal code for a stolen vehicle, recognizes the "superior efforts" made by police officers who've met specific criteria toward reducing stolen vehicles. It goes back as early as 1995, when the CHP and the California State Automobile Association presented more than 2,000 awards to more than 170 officers participating in the program, according to the CHP's website.

There are three paths to earning one 10851 pin, according to Yee. They include: getting six arrests in stolen vehicles, what Yee refers to as "rolling stolens"; making three arrests in stolen vehicles and locating nine unoccupied ones; and making at least two arrests in conjunction with finding a "chop shop," or a clandestine location where thieves dismantle vehicles. Each accomplishment must be completed with a 12-month period, according to Yee.

Colors designate the amount of pins earned, going from white to blue, then gold, which is the highest. The gold pin, or the grandmaster, is awarded after an officer receives 25 awards.

Several officers at the department have multiple pins, while some are still working on getting their first one, according to Yee.

Story continues

"A lot of officers get hung up on the rolling stolens," Yee said. "Those are the hardest."

Yee got his law enforcement start with the Santa Maria Police Department in 2017, four years after earning his bachelor's degree in criminology and law and society from University of California, Irvine in 2013.

Two weeks into field training with the SMPD, it was Yee's first day behind the wheel of a patrol vehicle and he got into a pursuit with a stolen vehicle, he said. Afterward, he started memorizing "hot sheets," or lists of reported stolen vehicles.

Yee looks for stolen vehicles even off duty and takes mental notes while looking for all of the telltale signs of a stolen car — such as rolled-down or busted windows — or memorizing license plates, he said, adding that many of his arrests have included guns and drugs.

Vehicle thefts are a persistent problem in Santa Maria, a crime that takes a toll on families who can only afford to drive older vehicles which are more vulnerable to theft, according to Yee.

Thefts have increased over the last four years, with the SMPD logging 580 in 2018 and 602 in 2019, before dramatically increasing to 1,041 in 2020 and 1,046 in 2021, according to statistics. Yee added stats for stolen vehicle recoveries are similar. Recovered stolen vehicles include those reported stolen in Santa Maria and recovered elsewhere, and those reported stolen in other cities and recovered in Santa Maria, according to Yee.

Stolen vehicles have increased in Santa Barbara County, going from 1,064 in 2018 to 1,864 in 2020; but so have vehicle recoveries, going from 902 in 2018 to 1,590 in 2020, according to CHP statistics.

Yee said thieves often steal cars to use in other crimes, such as burglaries or robberies.

"It's kind of that first step with a lot of criminals," Yee said.

To discourage car thieves, Yee said drivers should park their cars in garages and avoid parking on the street. In addition, he recommends anti-theft devices such as The Club and a kill switch.