Police: officer bitten after San Angelo man threatens woman with fork during food argument

UPDATE: A San Angelo man has been indicted on new charges after an officer was injured during an arrest, according to court documents released Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.

An indictment charged Jeromy Leigh Thompson, 30, with assaulting an officer and escaping while arrested/confined. The assault is a second degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in jail and a fine not to exceed $10,000. The escape charge is a third degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in jail.

A court date has been tentatively set for December, according to online court records.

SAN ANGELO — An argument over food led to one arrest after a San Angelo police officer was bitten, according to court documents released Monday.

On Aug. 15, 2021, police arrived to a domestic disturbance call at 2933 Travis Street. A woman told officers she and a man argued about "who ate some food," according to an arrest affidavit.

The man then held a fork to her chest and said "You're going to admit it or I'm going to stab you," according to the woman's testimony to police.

Her boyfriend saw the man holding the fork at her, and the man backed away. The couple then "locked themselves" in a room and called police, records state.

Officers proceeded to arrest the man, who then resisted by running from police and biting an officer's arm, according to a police report.

Jeromy Leigh Thompson, 30, was arrested Aug. 15 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a peace officer, resisting arrest and escape from custody. He remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $71,500 bond as of 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to online jail records.

