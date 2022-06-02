Police officer on bond after being charged in deadly shooting of Titusville man

A Titusville police officer is out on bond after he was charged in the deadly shooting of a man during a chase.

Investigators said Officer Joshua Payne shot James Lowery during a domestic violence call the day after Christmas.

According to investigators, police got a call about a woman being assaulted.

READ: Officer charged in deadly shooting of Titusville man

A new report revealed that Lowery wasn’t even involved in the incident.

“We’ve always known that James was not involved in the initial call. We knew that because we knew the people who were involved in the initial call and we gave that information to FDLE and to the police department,” said Natalie Jackson, the family attorney.

A Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation found that Payne was running after Lowery.

READ: ‘We demand to know’: Family of man fatally shot by Titusville officer calls for transparency

Payne tried using his Taser, but it didn’t work. That’s when Payne gave commands for Lowery to stop and get down. Lowery jumped a gate and that’s when investigators said Lowery fired both his gun and his Taser at the same time.

A bullet struck Lowery in the back of the head. He died at the scene.

READ: Man shot and killed after attacking officer in Titusville, police say

The Titusville Police Department is expected to release the body camera video of the incident once an internal affairs investigation is wrapped up.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.