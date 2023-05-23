Police officer in charge of Wayne Couzens flashing case worked with killer’s brother

Wayne Couzens flashing indecent exposure guilty investigation Metropolitan Police misconduct - Metropolitan Police/AFP

A police sergeant who failed to fully investigate Wayne Couzens for flashing at a passing motorist worked in the same unit as Couzens’ brother, an investigation has revealed.

Couzens, who was serving with the Civil Nuclear Constabulary at the time, was reported to Kent Police in 2015 after a couple spotted him driving around Dover naked from the waist down.

However, the officer in charge of the case closed it, declaring there was “no crime” despite having accessed a file that would have confirmed the suspect had previously been a special constable with Kent Police.

An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) also found the officer, who was not named, was a colleague of Couzens’ brother, who also served on the force.

‘Casual, professional acquaintance’

The report revealed how a man, who had been in a car with his girlfriend, had contacted police on June 9 2015 to report having seen a man driving around Dover exposing himself.

He provided police with the registration number of the vehicle, as well as a description, and it was confirmed that Couzens was the registered owner.

The officer accessed a file, which would have confirmed that Couzens had previously been a volunteer with the force, but it was not clear whether he actually read that section.

The IOPC also found that the sergeant and Couzens’ brother had both worked in Kent’s firearms unit together between 2007 and 2012.

However, the watchdog said while they knew one another they were not close, describing their relationship as “a casual, professional acquaintance”.

Officer found not guilty during closed hearing

It also emerged that both the sergeant and Couzens had spent several months based at Ashford police station, but there was no evidence they knew one another.

The sergeant subsequently closed the case after the witness declined to support the investigation and concerns were raised about his reliability.

Following the IOPC investigation, he was found not guilty of misconduct during a closed hearing held in April.

Kent Police said that the officer would undergo “reflective practice”, including training on sexual offences.

The discovery came as Samantha Lee, a former Metropolitan Police officer, was found guilty of gross misconduct for dishonesty over her investigation into two separate incidents of flashing by Couzens.

Lee, who left the force in 2022 after bosses discovered she had posted inappropriate images online and had set up an OnlyFans account called “Officer Naughty”, was found to have lied about her failings over the Couzens investigation.

A police disciplinary hearing heard that she failed to make the “the correct investigative inquiries” over two incidents when Couzens exposed himself to female members of staff at a branch of McDonald’s in Swanley, Kent, on Feb 14 and 27 2021.

The officer attended the restaurant on March 3 and interviewed Sam Taylor, the manager, about the offences.

Just hours later, Couzens abducted, raped and murdered Sarah Everard as she walked home from a friend’s house in Clapham, south-west London.

Lee was accused of failing to gather crucial CCTV evidence, then later lying about it and claiming she believed the evidence had been deleted.

Darren Snow, the panel chairman, found this dishonesty amounted to gross misconduct and that had Lee still been a serving officer, she would have been dismissed from the force.

The hearing was told that the manager of the McDonald’s had rang the police to report both incidents and had provided the car registration of the suspect’s vehicle.

The operator ran checks against the Police National Computer and confirmed that the registered keeper of the suspect black Seat Exeo was a man called Couzens, who lived at an address in Kent.

Unfortunately, the system is not designed to confirm whether suspects are serving police officers, the hearing was told.

Following Lee’s misconduct hearing, the IOPC called for a national system to be introduced that would allow forces to be made aware when criminal allegations were made against serving officers.

The watchdog said it was “vital” that police were made aware at an early stage if officers were suspected of committing offences.

In March, Couzens was sentenced to 19 months in prison after admitting three counts of indecent exposure. At the time, he was serving a life sentence for kidnapping, raping and murdering Everard.

The third indecent exposure incident related to when Couzens exposed himself to a female cyclist on a Kent country lane in November 2020.

Two probationary constables with the Met have been issued with final written warnings after they shared an “insensitive, inappropriate and deeply hurtful” graphic on WhatsApp following Everard’s murder.

The two men were reported after colleagues who received the image reported the “disgusting” message to the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards.

