Police officer charged with Chris Kaba’s murder granted anonymity

Chris Kaba's death in 2022 led to an outpouring of anger over police conduct - Left Unity/PA

An armed police officer who shot dead the rapper Chris Kaba in south London last year has appeared in court charged with his murder, but has not been named.

The officer appeared on Thursday morning at Westminster Magistrates’ Court and then several hours later at the Old Bailey, where he was identified only as “NX121”.

Mr Kaba, 23, an unarmed black man, was shot dead on Sept 5 last year as he drove an Audi Q8 through the Streatham Hill area.

The firearms officer who fired the fatal shot was charged with murder following a lengthy investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Application for anonymity

At Westminster Magistrates’ Court, where defendants are usually required to give their full name and personal details, lawyers for the officer made an unusual application for anonymity.

District Judge Nina Tempia granted the interim order banning the publication of his name, age, address, date of birth and any description of him that could lead to his identification.

The order is due to be reviewed at a hearing next Friday at the Central Criminal Court before Judge Mark Lucraft KC, the Recorder of London.

Members of Mr Kaba’s family were present in the public gallery for the officer’s first appearance and there were emotional scenes as the defendant entered the dock.

One woman left the court in tears as the hearing got underway.

The officer was granted conditional bail when he appeared at the Old Bailey and is next due to appear before the court on 1 Dec.

A provisional trial date was set for September 2024.

The officer is currently suspended from duty.

