Police officer charged with DWI

Mar. 7—A St. Joseph police officer is charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

Sgt. Matthew Kneib was pulled over by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper after his vehicle was observed straddling the center line and traveling a few miles over the speed limit at just after 3 a.m. on March 5 on Route K in Buchanan County, according to a probable cause statement.

When stopped, Kneib identified himself as a member of the St. Joseph Police Department and was compliant with the investigation, court documents said. The trooper observed there were multiple open cans of beer in the vehicle and stated Kneib's speech was slow and slurred and he was unable to satisfactorily complete field sobriety tests, according to the probable cause statement.

Kneib was arrested and taken into custody. His blood alcohol content was measured at .139, court documents said.

Capt. Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department said Kneib will serve in an administrative capacity for the time being. An internal investigation is ongoing, he said.

Kneib is set for an initial appearance at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, in front of Associate Circuit Judge Chad Gaddie.

