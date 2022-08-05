Police officer charged with murder, still training other officers

The mother of a man police shot and killed is furious one of the officers was still training other officers. Monteria Robinson stood in front of the Clayton County police department with her supporters and called for the officer to be fired. Robinson said it makes no sense officer Kristopher Hutchens is still on the force. “It’s disrespectful to me and my family. And it’s literally a slap in the face.”

Robinson says it is coming up on the 6th anniversary of the murder of her son, 26 year old Jamarion Robinson. She wondered how could Hutchens, who faces serious charges that include Felony Murder, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault and Violation of Oath, still have a job training other officers. She suggested it has something to do with the fact that Hutchens is white. “I’m going to ask the crowd where will we be right now of we committed those following crimes,” she asked her group of supporters behind her. “In jail,” the group shouted.

Sgt. Kristopher Hutchens is one of two officers charged in the 2016 shooting death of Robinson in an East Point apartment complex off Washington Road. He was shot more than 50 times during an attempt to arrest him on a fugitive warrant, accusing him of pointing a gun at an officer. Then, last year, A Fulton County grand jury indicted the officers.

This week, Robinson’s mother found out Hutchens was still on the job. Training other officers. “How can this be?” she asked outside the police department.

Robinson says she spoke to police about Hutchens’ training job. She was told he now has been reassigned to a non-administrative role that doesn’t include training. Robinson says that’s not enough. “We the people demand that Kristopher Hutchens is terminated from the Clayton County Police Department immediately,” she shouted. The crowd behind her added, “Immediately.”

Channel 2 reached out to the police department for a response. We are still waiting to hear back. Channel 2s Tom Jones is a part of an email chain about this issue. He says Police Chief Kevin Roberts wrote in that chain that Hutchens was an outstanding training officer and he is innocent until proven guilty. And that’s why he put him in the training position. County Commissioner Felicia Franklin was not happy with the assignment. She said she wanted the entire commission to review how this all unfolded.

