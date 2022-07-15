Police officer in Charlotte accused of threatening 2 people with ‘bodily harm’

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer is in custody after two people accused her of threatening them, CMPD said Friday.

The two unidentified individuals say Candyce Sellars threatened them with “bodily harm” on Wednesday, according to a CMPD news release. After a 911 call was made, a patrol supervisor arrived and notified the Internal Affairs Division, which began an investigation.

A Mecklenburg County magistrate issued warrants for Sellars’ arrest on two counts of communicating threats. Sellars turned herself in to the Mecklenburg County Detention Center early Friday, police said.

Sellars is at least the fourth CMPD officer charged with a crime since June 2021:

▪ Officer Derric Entwistle was arrested on the 4th of July and charged with driving while impaired and other offenses near Jacksonville in Eastern North Carolina.

▪ In March, Officer Crystal Washington was charged with driving while impaired after police said she lost control of her personal vehicle and hit a sign in east Charlotte.

▪ In June 2021, Officer Stephanie Michalowski was charged with simple assault and misdemeanor false imprisonment following a domestic violence investigation in Charlotte.

Sellars has been on the force since April 2015 and is a school resource officer at Alexander Graham Middle School, according to police.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spokesperson and Sellars did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.

Sellars has been placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the Internal Affairs investigation, police said.