Police say officer chased shooter, fired at him, after responding to shooting call

Dec. 13—A Frederick police officer who responded to a downtown Frederick shootout on Friday fired his gun at a shooter who fled and hid behind a car, police said.

Any use of force within the department is investigated, Frederick Police Department spokesman Allen Etzler said in an interview Monday.

Montgomery County police will investigate the circumstances that led to Frederick Cpl. Daniel Sullivan firing two shots on Friday at Atu Abasi Adeyemi, 50, of Hagerstown, Etzler said. That includes what Sullivan knew at the time he fired his gun, he said.

Adeyemi was arrested Friday and charged Saturday on various handgun counts relating to the shootout, charging documents show.

Sullivan has been assigned administrative duties, meaning he can work, but not respond to calls for service, while the investigation is underway, Etzler wrote in a text message Monday.

Before Sullivan became the current corporal with the downtown patrol team, he was an instructor at the agency's police academy for more than a decade, Etzler wrote.

According to video surveillance and body camera footage described in charging documents, at around 8:25 p.m, Sullivan was driving his patrol vehicle on South Court Street and turned left onto West All Saints Street.

This was around the same time the shootout between Adeyemi and another person happened, according to charging documents. As of Monday, police had not found the other person.

Sullivan saw a man, later identified as Adeyemi, matching the description of one of the men running from the area of South Market Street. Sullivan got out of the vehicle and shouted at Adeyemi to stop, charging documents say.

Adeyemi turned left on Ice Street, and Sullivan ran after him, charging documents say. Adeyemi ran into a "parking bay area between some houses" and hid behind a vehicle, according to charging documents.

Sullivan fired his gun twice and told Adeyemi to show his hands, which Adeyemi did, charging documents say. Adeyemi came out from behind the vehicle with his hands up and followed Sullivan's orders to get on the ground.

Police said other officers arrived and found a 9-millimeter handgun just behind the vehicle, close to where Adeyemi had been hiding. He had a 9-millimeter bullet in his pocket, along with cash and a small bag with about 6 grams of crack cocaine, according to charging documents.

According to the agency's guidelines, an officer may only shoot their gun in self-defense from death or serious bodily injury when "nothing less than deadly force is adequate"; in defense of death or serious bodily injury for another person under the same circumstances; or to apprehend or prevent escape of a convicted felon if the officer has probable cause to believe that if not immediately caught, the person poses a significant threat of death or bodily injury to anyone.

When it comes to deadly force on a fleeing felon, officers must have exhausted all reasonable means to catch or prevent escape of a felon; know the suspect is a felon or have probable cause to believe a felony has been committed; and believe the felon would use deadly force again if not immediately apprehended.

An officer must also take into consideration preventing injury to bystanders and give a reasonable warning of their intent. If a felon refuses to stop after a warning, an officer may consider using deadly force. Finally, deadly force must have been used or threatened to be used while a felon is committing a crime.

Other times that officers may use deadly force with a gun is with a dangerous or badly injured animal, to call for assistance or sound an alarm when there's no other way to do so, and during training under supervision.

In an interview with the News-Post on Friday night shortly after the shootout, Etzler said an officer saw "two people shooting at each other," and fired a gun at one of them.

A news release that the department put out later that night detailed the incident further. It stated that an officer arrived at the scene and saw one of the men reportedly involved in the shooting fleeing the scene. The officer shot his gun at the man. The man dropped his gun and put his hands in the air, the release said.

Etzler said Monday that the information that was distributed on Friday night was condensed for "brevity."

At around 8:23 p.m. Friday, court records show, the Frederick Police Department received a call for a weapon complaint and to report a dispute in the area of South Market Street and All Saints Street.

The caller told police after the incident that he and his wife were walking along South Market Street near Carroll Creek when he heard and saw the dispute. There were three men, all in dark clothing, and one had a handgun out.

Etzler said the police were only looking for two people — the ones who exchanged gunfire.

A witness said he heard one of the men say "What are you gonna do about it?," court records say. The witness and his wife turned around; the husband called 911.

While speaking with the caller, the 911 dispatcher heard gunshots, which was confirmed by officers in the nearby area, court records said.

According to surveillance footage of the area described in charging documents, a man later identified as Adeyemi ducked behind cars parked on South Market Street and exchanged gunfire with another person who was on the other side of South Market Street. This occurred around 8:25 p.m, court records said.

It was shortly after this that Sullivan and Adeyemi crossed paths.

