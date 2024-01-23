Police officer cleared by grand jury in fatal shooting of gunman

An Oklahoma City police officer who shot and killed an armed man in November will not face charges after the Oklahoma County grand jury determined there was not enough evidence to pursue a case.

Authorities said Azjaynee Owens-Bey, 31, was shot and killed by Master Sgt. Daniel Higginbottom during an incident that began when Owens-Bey pointed a pistol at several people within the McGuire Plaza apartment complex at 1316 NE 12. He later fired a shot at police who had responded to a domestic call.

Arriving officers repeatedly commanded Owens-Bey to put the pistol down, body-camera video released by the Oklahoma City Police Department shows.

Owens-Bey appeared to step around a wall and point the pistol at officers, including Daniel Higginbottom, a 20-year police veteran. Higginbottom fired at Owens-Bey who then hid behind a vending machine.

Another shot is heard, which police attributed to Owens-Bey.

Video showed the pistol on the floor and Owens-Bey emerging from behind the vending machine and going toward the weapon.

Higginbottom shouts “Don’t reach for it.”

As Owens-Bey appeared to pick up the pistol, Higginbottom firedseveral rounds, killing him.

In declining to issue an indictment, the grand jury wrote in an interim report last week to Oklahoma County District Judge Anthony Bonner that it heard from two witnesses and reviewed 37 exhibits, which included body-worn camera video, surveillance video and recorded witness interviews.

“The grand jury concluded a use-of-force expert would not assist or be necessary to their deliberation regarding this matter,” the grand jury wrote.

Asked for comment, a spokesman for the Oklahoma City Police Department told The Oklahoman “We’ll let the grand jury decision stand on its own merits.”

Grand jury reviews of police shootings a shift from previous policy

Oklahoma County grand juries are rare, with the last one seated in 2021 to investigate the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

An Oklahoma County grand jury was seated in 1997 to investigate conspiracy theories about the 1995 deadly bombing of the Oklahoma City federal building.

Convening a grand jury to review police shootings marks a move away from previous policy.

David Prater, the previous Oklahoma County district attorney, made the decisions to clear or charge officers himself. During his 16 years in office, Prater reviewed more than 200 police shootings or other significant police use-of-force incidents.

In August, current District Attorney Vicki Behenna requested the grand jury "to investigate and potentially issue indictments on officer-involved shootings that occur within Oklahoma County."

She made the announcement at a news conference about her decision to drop three criminal cases against seven police officers involved in fatal shootings.

"I think that's what most metropolitan areas do," she said. "And I feel confident in the grand jury process that we can do a thorough review of the case and make decisions ... that are evidence-based and consistent with the law in Oklahoma."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC police officer will not face charges in 2023 shooting