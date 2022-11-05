Police officer in critical condition after being shot in training accident in Forest Hill

A Sansom Park police officer is in critical condition after being shot during active shooter training at an elementary school in Forest Hill Saturday afternoon, according to media reports.

Craig Spencer, chief of Evereman police, said the officer was shot around 2:10 p.m. Saturday in a “training accident,” according to KTVT-TV.

The officer was shot with a live round and then taken by ambulance to JPS hospital, according to KTVT-TV. No identity has been released at this time.

A third party training provider organized the training at David K Sellars Elementary School in Forest Hill, Spencer told KTVT-TV, and several other agencies were participating in the training.

The Texas Rangers and Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting.

Spencer told KTVT-TV that there wasn’t supposed to be live fire training and that will be part of the investigation.