A police officer in Dallas kept his job for more than 1 year as he became the focal point of a murder investigation

Monica Humphries
·3 min read
Untitled design 2021 03 07T161442.295
Bryan Riser, left, was arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder. LAURA BUCKMAN/AFP via Getty Images, Dallas County Sheriff's Office/AP Images

  • In 2019, the Dallas Police Department received a tip that one of its officers ordered the killing of two people.

  • Meanwhile, officer Bryan Riser continued to work while the department investigated the case.

  • On Thursday, Riser was arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

For more than a year, Officer Bryan Riser continued his duties in the Dallas Police Department while the department investigated whether he ordered the killing of two people.

The DPD recommended not placing Riser on administrative leave so he wouldn't be tipped off, according to the city's former police chief, Reneé Hall.

"Taking that action could have compromised the investigation," Hall wrote in a statement. "If Riser had known he was a person-of-interest, DPD might not have been able to bring justice to the families."

In 2019, a witness came forward with information, and Riser was identified as a person of interest in the killings of two people.

On Thursday - nearly 20 months after the witness came forward - Riser, a 13-year veteran with the police department, was arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder in the killings of Lisa Saenz, 31, and Albert Douglas, 61. The two separate attacks took place in 2017.

Kevin Kidd, Emmanuel Kilpatrick, and Jermon Simmons were arrested in 2017 on capital murder charges in Saenz's death. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, one of the three men came forward in August 2019 and said Riser was involved in the killings of Saenz and Douglas.

During a press conference, Eddie García, the current police chief, said the two murders were connected to Riser's "off-duty" life, and investigators are still trying to determine the motives.

Riser was being held Friday on a $5 million bond.

He has been placed on administrative leave from the department pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation, as Insider previously reported.

Riser's arrest sparked a back-and-forth between the Dallas Police Department and FBI

Since Riser was arrested and charged, there has been a back-and-forth between Hall and the FBI's Dallas office.

Hall released a statement on Twitter, saying the "DPD Special Investigations Unit, in collaboration with the FBI, recommended not placing Riser on administrative leave."

FBI Special Agent Matthew DeSarno, in charge of the agency's Dallas field office, said in a news conference last week that the FBI wasn't responsible for the decision, WFAA-TV reported.

In a follow-up statement posted to Twitter, Hall said her statement had been mischaracterized by media and that the "recommendation came from the lead organization, DPD, not the FBI."

"It's disappointing that some want to start a blame game when the focus should be on a successful outcome," Hall said in the statement.

García urged an end to the back-and-forth and said it's the police chief's decision to put an officer on administrative leave, he told The Dallas Morning News.

"I don't know what exactly occurred in 2019," García told the outlet. "But we [police chiefs] are responsible for decisions that are made. No one else."

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Supervillain’: How the Tekashi 6ix-9ine Documentary Made an Action Figure Into an Artful Monster

    Here's what went into making those rainbow-colored interstitials that help explain what made the controversial rapper a quintessential professional troll.

  • A man’s shooting rampage in South Miami-Dade killed his cousin and shot a dog, cops say

    A Saturday morning argument over smoking marijuana escalated into a shooting rampage that killed a man in a Leisure City living room; forced a man to jump out a second floor window; had another barricading himself with four children; saw a neighbor’s dog get shot; and a woman carjacked while she looked for a Walmart, Miami-Dade police said.

  • ‘Coming 2 America’ Used Rapper Rick Ross’ Real Home as the Zamunda Royal Palace

    In “Coming 2 America,” Eddie Murphy’s character, Prince Akeem Joffer, lives in a sprawling fictional palace called Zamundan, but in reality, it is the mega-mansion of one of rap’s biggest names — Biggest Boss Rick Ross. Ross offered his estate to the producers of the film and mentioned in a virtual tour of the home that it is, indeed, used in Murphy’s latest. In the video, Ross says there are usually “18-20 people” who want to see the mansion and that his team charges them an entry fee to look around. Other films that have shot at the location include “Superfly.” The palatial home in Woosley, Georgia, was the former residence of boxing legend Evander Holyfield and spans over 109 rooms, 235 acres and more than 50,000 square feet, with Google Maps listing the location as a museum. Also Read: 'Coming 2 America' Film Review: Eddie Murphy Plays the Hits in Rote Sequel “Coming 2 America” production designer Jefferson Sage told Architectural Digest that the enormous living quarters were perfect to convert into a palace fit for Zamundan royalty. “Our goal was to honor the original and update it,” he said. “We discussed the storybook fairy-tale nature of the story of Zamunda and the lifestyle they have, where it comes from and how it informs things.” The set designers redid some of the rooms in Ross’ home, but used CGI for other, more costly renovations, like the tile and walls. There were some permanent changes to the home, though. “They changed the wallpaper in the dining room so I asked them to keep it up there,” Ross told Variety. “They also created that huge dining room table for a dining scene that seats 50-60 people, and they left that for me as a gift. It’s humungous.” Set decorator Doug Mowat licensed authentic African art from an art dealer in Paris to create the overstuffed, maximalist look that the palace’s luxurious rooms have, and used Ross’ real bedroom for the kingly suite. “This is the ruling family of Zamunda for the past hundred years. We see ancestors in the paintings and use layers and layers of old stuff dating back to tribal origins,” Sage said. Catch “Coming 2 America” streaming now on Amazon Prime. Read original story ‘Coming 2 America’ Used Rapper Rick Ross’ Real Home as the Zamunda Royal Palace At TheWrap

  • Appeals court rules third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin shouldn't have been tossed

    A Minnesota appeals court ruled a trial judge should not have thrown out a third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin, accused of killing George Floyd.

  • Florida sheriff who hosts 'Wheel of Fugitive' show features people who are not fugitives

    An investigation found dozens of people labeled "fugitives" by a Florida sheriff were already in jail or legally free.

  • Twitter is reportedly testing an 'undo' button that lets users modify their tweets even after they've pressed send

    Jack Dorsey's social media site is apparently trialling a feature that lets people revoke or correct their posts. It comes after years of requests from users.

  • An Iowa man was charged for breaking into college women's apartments and recording them while they were sleeping

    The 29-year-old accused intruder was identified as Trenton Williams. He is facing multiple charges including burglary, theft, and stalking.

  • Ohio college student's organs to be donated after alleged hazing incident

    Stone Foltz, 20, a sophomore at Bowling Green State University and member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, was allegedly hazed in an alcohol-related initiation event.

  • Police arrested a Maryland officer on a child porn charge while he was working at a mass vaccination site

    The sheriff's office said the officer is believed to have "images and videos of nude pre-pubescent females engaged in sexually explicit conduct."

  • Zendaya Recalls the Moment She Realized She Could Call the Shots With Her Career

    Zendaya is opening up about the time she accepted a role on her own terms and could "request things that I wanted."

  • See what the cast of Disney's new animated movie 'Raya and the Last Dragon' looks like in real life

    From Kelly Marie Tran to Sandra Oh, get a look at the voice actors behind all the major characters in "Raya and the Last Dragon" here.

  • Jennifer Lopez’s Hairstylist Says This Nourishing Hair Mask Will Make You ‘Feel Like J.Lo’

    *Adds to cart.*

  • March Madness TV deal: A top-notch 55-inch smart 4K TV for $676 is rare, but we found one at QVC

    Score this 4K beauty—with Android TV built in—for $135 off.

  • The Trial of Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's Murder Will Be Streamed and Televised

    The murder trial for the former police officer charged with killing George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, will be televised on Court TV and streamed on Peacock.

  • Oops! Amanda Seyfried's Tonight Show Interview Gets Interrupted and It's So Relatable

    Amanda Seyfried's interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show gets interrupted thanks to an issue with a faulty household appliance.

  • Afghan policewoman hurt, husband dies in targeted attack

    The former head of women police in a southern Afghanistan province was seriously wounded and her husband — also a police officer — was killed Sunday in an attack by unidentified gunmen, provincial officials said. Omer Zwak, spokesman for Helmand's provincial governor, said unidentified gunmen opened fire on the couple in the provincial capital Lashkar Gah. The attack came amid a surge in violence in the war-weary country.

  • Rochester police tackle, pepper spray mother as child witnesses in video

    Video footage has surfaced of a woman being tackled and pepper-strayed by police officers in Rochester, New York, all while holding her three-year-old child. This incident is the latest involving Rochester police and excessive force. As reported by The Appeal, within the past year, officers there had handcuffed a 10-year-old boy during a traffic stop, pepper-sprayed a nine-year-old girl during a domestic call and fatally wounded a man named Daniel Prude who stopped breathing after his head was pushed into the pavement during a confrontation.

  • Watch Foo Fighters Cover Andy Gibb’s ‘Shadow Dancing’ During Rock-N-Relief Livestream

    Foo Fighters joined a large list of bands performing to raise money for vaccination efforts in Los Angeles over the weekend during Linda Perry's two-day Rock-N-Relief benefit livestream. The band began their pre-recorded set with "Making a Fire" off their recently released album, Medicine at Midnight, and then turned the stage into a disco with a…

  • Oprah’s Royal Windfall: CBS Paid $7 Million-Plus for Meghan Markle-Prince Harry Interview (Report)

    CBS paid more than $7 million to air Oprah Winfrey’s sit-down with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this weekend, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal on Friday. The two-hour interview came with a price tag between $7 million and $9 million, the report said, citing multiple unnamed sources familiar with the deal. Representatives for CBS and Winfrey’s Harpo Productions did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment. The two-hour special, set to air Sunday on CBS, is the couple’s first televised interview since they stepped aside from their roles as senior members of the royal family last year. A spokesperson for the couple told WSJ that Harry and Meghan were not paid for the interview. Also Read: Meghan Markle Says She Was Not 'Allowed' to Speak With Oprah Previously (Video) Earlier this week, ITV landed the rights to broadcast the special in the U.K. in a deal reportedly worth around 1 million euros, or about $1.4 million. According to CBS, the first portion of the interview, a one-on-one conversation between Markle and Winfrey, will cover “everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood and philanthropic work, to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.” Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will join for the second part of the conversation to “speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.” The special is produced by Harpo Productions. Executive producers are Terry Wood and Tara Montgomery, co-executive producer is Brian Piotrowicz. Also Read: Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Co-Star Patrick J Adams Calls Out Royal Family Amid Bullying Accusations The interview comes as a number of Markle’s friends and former colleagues have come to her defense in the wake of a U.K. newspaper report accusing her of “bullying” during her time at Kengsington Palace. Markle’s former “Suits” co-star Patrick J. Adams called her an “enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family” in his lengthy defense of the Duchess, slamming the press for “racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol,” as well as the royal family for “promoting and amplifying” the accusations. In preview clips from Monday’s special, Markle herself appears to take a similar stance regarding the royal family, saying that she would not “be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.” She has also previously denied the accusations through a spokesperson, calling them an “attack on her character.” Read original story Oprah’s Royal Windfall: CBS Paid $7 Million-Plus for Meghan Markle-Prince Harry Interview (Report) At TheWrap

  • Married to Medicine 's Dr. Contessa Reveals Where Her Marriage Stands With Dr. Scott

    In an exclusive interview with E! News, Married to Medicine star Dr. Contessa discussed her marriage of 15 years. Find out why she’s nervous to watch the new season.