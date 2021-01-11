Police Officer Who Died After Capitol Riot Should Get Arlington Burial, Army Secretary Says

The Army will support the burial with full honors at Arlington National Cemetery for Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who suffered fatal injuries while defending the U.S. Capitol against a pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6.

In a statement Saturday, a service spokesman said that Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, who has jurisdiction over Arlington, "has received requests on behalf [of Sicknick] and fully supports the request for posthumous special honors and burial at Arlington National Cemetery."

Sicknick, 42, a veteran of the New Jersey Air National Guard, was allegedly bludgeoned over the head with a fire extinguisher while battling rioters, according to The New York Times.

In a statement, the U.S. Capitol Police said Sicknick was injured while "physically engaging with protesters."

He collapsed after reporting back to his division office and succumbed to his injuries the following day at a local hospital, the Capitol Police said.

McCarthy's support for Sicknick's burial at Arlington follows a request from Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., a former CIA analyst, State Department official and chief of staff for the assistant secretary of defense at the Pentagon.

In a statement Saturday, Slotkin said that she had spoken with McCarthy, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles "CQ" Brown about the issue.

"Officer Sicknick died in the line of duty as a U.S. Capitol Police Officer and did so living up to the oath he swore in the military -- to protect and defend the Constitution," Slotkin said. "He has paid the ultimate sacrifice, and he and his family should be recognized for all he did for his country."

