Police officer is dragged behind vehicle as driver flees traffic stop, Florida cops say

A police officer was dragged by a driver who fled during a traffic stop, Florida police said.

The officer, who was riding a bicycle, stopped the driver at around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 16, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The driver was outside of the vehicle when “a struggle ensued,” according to a statement from a police spokesperson.

The driver then got into the car and started to flee the scene, but the officer became entangled with the vehicle and was dragged, the statement says.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle with the officer still attached and crashed into a tree,” the statement says.

Officers who responded to the scene chased the driver on foot and arrested them.

Police did not name the driver or specify any charges against them.

Both the driver and the officer were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Hit-and-run driver among two who struck pedestrian during fatal crash, Florida cops say

Teacher drags 5-year-old across concrete after not throwing fork away, Texas cops say

Police arrest man they say is on video dragging body down stairs. He says it’s not him