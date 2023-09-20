Police officer was on duty when he attacked domestic partner at their home, SC cops say

A now-former police officer was on duty when he attacked his domestic partner at their shared home, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Kyle Richard Horton, a 42-year-old Ridgeland resident, was arrested Tuesday on a second-degree domestic violence charge, SLED said in a news release.

Horton was a member of the Ridgeland Police Department when the July 17 attack occurred, according to an arrest warrant.

He was “actively working a shift” when he and the victim had an argument in their shared home, the arrest warrant shows. The argument turned into a physical altercation when Horton choked and pushed the victim into a closet shelf where the victim suffered a head injury, according to the arrest warrant.

Information about why Horton and the victim were arguing was not available.

Horton’s body worn camera activated during the attack, and part of the violent incident was recorded, the arrest warrant says.

Photos taken of the victim the day after the attack showed they suffered injuries on the arm and neck, according to the arrest warrant. Further information on the victim’s condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

SLED called Horton a former Ridgeland police officer, but there was no word if he was fired or otherwise left the department.

Messages left with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy about Horton’s status as a law enforcement officer were not immediately returned.

Horton is not currently listed on the Jasper County Detention Center inmate roster, and there was no information about bond in online Jasper County court records.

If convicted on the misdemeanor domestic violence charge, Horton faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison and a $5,000 fine, according to South Carolina law.