Police officer escorts seemingly lost ducks back to nearby park in Florida

Associated Press

Former Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius has applied for parole and is expected to attend a hearing on Friday that will decide if he can be released from prison 10 years after killing girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp by shooting her multiple times through a toilet door in his home. Pistorius, who was convicted of murder in Steenkamp's Valentine's Day 2013 killing, could leave the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre in Pretoria on Friday if his parole is granted, although the Department of Corrections said the process may take days to finalize if his application is successful. Barry and June Steenkamp, the parents of Reeva, have said they oppose Pistorius' release and are allowed to address the parole board at his hearing.