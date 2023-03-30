Police officer escorts seemingly lost ducks back to nearby park in Florida
A police officer in Sarasota, Florida, escorted a group of seemingly lost ducks across a road and back to a nearby park.
A police officer in Sarasota, Florida, escorted a group of seemingly lost ducks across a road and back to a nearby park.
A police officer is recovering after being injured in a shooting in Lakewood. He was one of several officers who responded to a call for help where a mail carrier was allegedly being robbed.
Deputies searched the car and confiscated methamphetamine.
Joseph Fisher pushed a chair into a US Capitol Police officer and physically assaulted the same officer inside the Capitol, the FBI alleged.
Middle Tennessee students, parents and educators remain alert and anxious following Monday's fatal school shooting in Nashville.
A conservative free speech group sent a billboard truck to Englewood Cliffs to protest Stanford law students who disrupted a federal judge's speech
Denmark has major shortcoming in its ability to defend its territory and meet its NATO commitments despite pledges to increase defence spending, its army chief said on Thursday, as the country hosted a large military exercise. Denmark, a founding member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, scaled down its military capabilities to wage a land war in Europe after the end of the Cold War. But in response to the Ukraine crisis, the country has come under pressure to bring spending back up to a NATO target of 2% of GDP.
UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal is bringing his young promotion company to Milwaukee for a boxing event featuring Roy Jones Jr. and Anthony Pettis.
Four specimens of the newfound species were captured in nets about 80 to 100 feet underwater, researchers said.
UPDATE, 12:39 PM ET: The judge presiding over Dominion’s defamation case against Fox pushed back on the network’s attorneys for their argument that Rupert Murdoch would be unable to testify live in the upcoming trial. In a hearing on Tuesday, Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis cited a letter he received from the Fox legal […]
The executive director of the San Jose Police Officers' Assn. imported opioids from overseas to distribute in the U.S., a complaint alleges.
The teen suspected of shooting a Wendy’s employee in Lynn earlier this year was arrested after leading police on a highway chase Wednesday morning.
As the “John Wick” series continues to surpass its own milestones with each new film, director Chad Stahelski hopes to expand the franchise with more big names, such as martial arts legends Jet Li and Jackie Chan. In “John Wick: Chapter 3,” Stahelski and Reeves collaborated with Mark Dacascos, Cecep Arif Rahman and Yayan Ruhian, who played some of the film’s antagonists.
Television station helicopters captured the chase on video.
The California woman is also accused of arranging to ship fentanyl from China marked as a clock, prosecutors say.
North Korea executes people for drugs, sharing South Korean media, and religious activities as it stifles its citizens' human rights and freedom, its rival, South Korea, said in a report on Thursday. South Korea's Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, based the 450-page report on testimony collected from 2017 to 2022 from more than 500 North Koreans who fled from their homeland. "North Korean citizens' right to life appears to be greatly threatened," the ministry said in the report.
Sofia Richie is getting her pre-wedding day glow on
Former Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius has applied for parole and is expected to attend a hearing on Friday that will decide if he can be released from prison 10 years after killing girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp by shooting her multiple times through a toilet door in his home. Pistorius, who was convicted of murder in Steenkamp's Valentine's Day 2013 killing, could leave the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre in Pretoria on Friday if his parole is granted, although the Department of Corrections said the process may take days to finalize if his application is successful. Barry and June Steenkamp, the parents of Reeva, have said they oppose Pistorius' release and are allowed to address the parole board at his hearing.
A ban on race-conscious admissions practices in selective colleges would threaten the racial and ethnic diversity of their student bodies, according to a new analysis from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (CEW). The new report comes ahead of the Supreme Court’s high-stakes decision on discrimination cases brought against Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, whose affirmative action policies are accused of hurting Asian and Asian American applicants. CEW researchers analyzed six different admissions models and their possible impact on racial and socioeconomic diversity across selective colleges.
This week's deadly school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee has reignited the debate over gun legislation on Capitol Hill. Errol Barnett and Lana Zak are joined by CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane.
Twenty gun users who became gunshot victims are suing a U.S. gun-maker over its “defectively designed” pistol.