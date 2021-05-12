Police Officer Fatally Shot While Responding to Domestic Violence Call in Stockton

Kimberly Nguyen
·2 min read

A police officer was killed in Stockton, California while responding to a domestic disturbance call on Tuesday morning.

What happened: Officer Jimmy Inn, 30, was fatally shot at the 4400 block of La Cresta Way after he arrived at the scene at 10:07 a.m., reported KCRA.

  • Inn reportedly knocked on the door of the home and stood to the side, before a male suspect fired at the officer multiple times.

  • The suspect, identified as Lance Lowe, was standing over Inn before firing his handgun at another officer who arrived at the scene, according to police.

  • After briefly going inside again, Lowe returned with his 8-year-old son and proceeded to strangle the child.

  • The arriving officer was able to shoot at Lowe after a bystander tackled him.

  • Both Inn and Lowe succumbed to their injuries from the incident after being transported to San Joaquin General Hospital, authorities said.


Remembering a fallen hero: Lowe worked in the Stockton Police Department for over five years, according to CNN. He was a part of the field operations division and an honor guard.

  • He leaves behind his wife Tela, who is also a police officer in the department, as well as a 7-month-old son, a 12-year-old stepdaughter and a 14-year-old stepson.

  • Inn was remembered as a “principled man” by family and exemplary by his department.

  • “I’ve never met anybody like him and quite with his caliber but he was a beautiful person inside,” Ken Finch, Inn’s uncle, told ABC10.

  • “He was positive, optimistic person, so very well-liked around the police department,” Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones said. “The epitome of what a Stockton police officer should be. So tragically his life was taken today.”


The Stockton Police Department honored Inn at 1 p.m. on Wednesday with a procession, according to ABC10.

Featured Image via ABC10

