Police Officer Fatally Shot While Responding to Domestic Violence Call in Stockton
A police officer was killed in Stockton, California while responding to a domestic disturbance call on Tuesday morning.
What happened: Officer Jimmy Inn, 30, was fatally shot at the 4400 block of La Cresta Way after he arrived at the scene at 10:07 a.m., reported KCRA.
Inn reportedly knocked on the door of the home and stood to the side, before a male suspect fired at the officer multiple times.
The suspect, identified as Lance Lowe, was standing over Inn before firing his handgun at another officer who arrived at the scene, according to police.
After briefly going inside again, Lowe returned with his 8-year-old son and proceeded to strangle the child.
The arriving officer was able to shoot at Lowe after a bystander tackled him.
Both Inn and Lowe succumbed to their injuries from the incident after being transported to San Joaquin General Hospital, authorities said.
Remembering a fallen hero: Lowe worked in the Stockton Police Department for over five years, according to CNN. He was a part of the field operations division and an honor guard.
He leaves behind his wife Tela, who is also a police officer in the department, as well as a 7-month-old son, a 12-year-old stepdaughter and a 14-year-old stepson.
Inn was remembered as a “principled man” by family and exemplary by his department.
“I’ve never met anybody like him and quite with his caliber but he was a beautiful person inside,” Ken Finch, Inn’s uncle, told ABC10.
“He was positive, optimistic person, so very well-liked around the police department,” Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones said. “The epitome of what a Stockton police officer should be. So tragically his life was taken today.”
The Stockton Police Department honored Inn at 1 p.m. on Wednesday with a procession, according to ABC10.
