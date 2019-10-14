Police officer who fatally shot woman in her home resigned before he could be fired originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

The police officer who fatally shot a Fort Worth, Texas, woman in her home while answering a call for a welfare check abruptly resigned on Monday just before he was about to be fired for allegedly violating multiple department policies, the police chief said.

"I certainly have not been able to make sense of why she had to lose her life," Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus said at a news conference in reference to the early Saturday morning killing of Atatiana "Tay" Jefferson. "On behalf of the men and women of the Fort Worth Police Department, I'm so sorry for what occurred."

Kraus identified the officer who shot Jefferson, 28, as Aaron Dean, who joined the police force in April 2018.

The police chief said he was scheduled to meet with Dean on Monday morning, but the officer tendered his resignation before they had a chance to meet.

PHOTO: People attend a vigil for Atatiana Jefferson, who was shot and killed by the police through her bedroom window, in Fort Worth, Texas, Oct. 13, 2019. (Laura Buckman/The New York Times via Redux) More

"Had the officer not resigned, I would have fired him for violations of several policies, including our use of force policy, our de-escalation policy, and unprofessional conduct," Kraus said.

He said an internal investigation and a criminal investigation of Dean will proceed, and that he has sent a preliminary report of the shooting to the FBI to launch a civil right's investigation.

The chief also said Dean's separation paperwork will be sent to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, the agency in charge of licensing and certifying qualified individuals as peace officers, "will reflect that he was dishonorably discharged from the Fort Worth Police Department."

Kraus made the announcement after Mayor Betsy Price expressed outrage over the shooting and berated the police department for releasing a photo of a handgun found in Jefferson's home, saying, "there is nothing that could justify what happened on Saturday morning. Nothing."

"The gun is irrelevant. She was in her own home caring for her 8-year old nephew. Atatiana was a victim," the mayor said.

After spending the weekend hearing from outraged community residents, and friends and relatives of Jefferson, Price apologized on behalf of the city of Fort Worth.

"We are all heartbroken today. Atatiana was a beautiful, smart, amazing young woman by all accounts, who was unjustly taken from her family," Price said. "The entire city is in pain. As a mother, grandmother, a sister an aunt, I can't imagine anything worse and I'm so sorry."

Calling the circumstances a "pivotal moment for the city," the mayor said she has ordered the creation of a "third-party panel of national experts to review this department."

Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke announced he will assemble an independent review board for the police department and will begin interviewing candidates for an independent police monitor.

Earlier Monday, loved ones of Jefferson demanded the officer be immediately fired and arrested, and that the federal government take charge of the investigation.

Jefferson's family spoke out at a news conference to demand justice.

"This man murdered someone. He should be arrested," said Jefferson's brother, Adarius Carr, a member of the U.S. Navy.

"I've served my country for the last 12 years. In that time, I've been trained and taught that there are preplanned responses for everything you do. Everything you're trained about, there's a way to do things. And when you don't do it the way you've been trained or the way you've been taught, you have to answer for that," Carr said. "The Fort Worth PD cannot investigate themselves. The U.S. Navy is not allowed to do it, they should not be as well."

PHOTO: Police tape at the scene in Fort Worth, Texas, after a woman was shot in her own home by police, Oct. 13, 2019. (ABC News) More