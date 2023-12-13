Police officer finds kitten in SC dumpster. Then, he made a ‘heartwarming decision’

A police officer found a kitten alone in a dumpster — and then he made a “heartwarming decision.”

The South Carolina cop decided to become the animal’s new owner, touching photos show.

Dontavis Jones, who works as a patrol officer, was off duty when he stumbled upon the 4-week-old cat in the trash. After his unexpected find, he brought the kitten to an animal shelter to get him checked out, the North Charleston Police Department wrote Dec. 11 in a Facebook post.

“Touched by the kitten’s plight, Officer Jones made a heartwarming decision to adopt the little one,” police wrote. “He lovingly named the kitten Tabby Rashard Jones, welcoming him as a new family member.”

A picture posted online shows the officer in uniform with his new pet, seen with tiny claws and wiry whiskers jutting from his little gray face. Several Facebook users couldn’t get enough of the cuteness, and many praised Jones for saving the kitten.

It’s not the first time an abandoned kitten has been saved from the trash. In Florida, two of them got second chances after they were discovered in a garbage bag, McClatchy News reported in October.

Litter of puppies taken to SC shelter with no mom. Stray dog accepted them as her own

Dog gets adopted — but returned to SC shelter the next day. Then he needed another home