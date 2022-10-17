Police officer finishes food delivery after driver gets arrested

The Telegraph

Jeremy Diskin initially attributed the stiffness in his arms to a football injury. Aged 55, he was still playing the game, and hoped physiotherapy would resolve what he assumed was a sports-related complaint. But it didn’t seem to be working, and it wasn’t just his arms: he also had stiff shoulders, a tight neck and difficulties with mobility. “I went for a scan and that showed nothing at all, so the consultant said, ‘I hate to say this but I wonder if it could be Parkinson’s’,” he recalls.