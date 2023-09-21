Police officer, G&R Tactical owner plead not guilty in ammunition purchase case

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ Two men accused of participating in a scheme involving the purchase of ammunition pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court.

Jeffrey A. Stearns, 48, of Port Washington, a former Bolivar police officer and currently a Sugarcreek officer; and William G. Timberlake, 51, of Bolivar, owner of G&R Tactical in Strasburg, are both free on their own recognizance. They appeared before Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos.

Village of Sugarcreek Sgt. Jeffrey A. Stearns, right, appears with his attorney, Matthew P. Mullen, for arraignment on charges related to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, among others before Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos in the Tuscarawas County Court of Common Pleas.

Stearns is being represented by attorney Matthew P. Mullen of New Philadelphia. Timberlake is being represented by attorney Peter T. Cahoon of Canton. Thomas Anger, an attorney with the Ohio Auditor of State, is special prosecutor in the case.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) launched an investigation in February 2022 after receiving information about an officer using Bolivar’s tax-exempt status and law enforcement discounts to purchase ammunition.

William G. Timberlake, right, appears with his attorney, Peter T. Cahoon for arraignment on charges related to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, among others, before Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos in the Tuscarawas County Court of Common Pleas.

SIU determined that, during the coronavirus pandemic, when the private sale of ammunition was scarce, Stearns falsified documents to complete the ammunition purchase, allegedly for use by the Bolivar Police Department. The rounds, however, were picked up by Timberlake, and the Bolivar department had no knowledge of the transactions and received no ammunition for use by its officers.

More on indictments: Indictment alleges police officer, store owner were part of ammunition purchasing scheme

Village of Sugarcreek Sgt. Jeffrey A. Stearns appears for arraignment on charges related to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, among others, Wednesday, Sept. 20 before Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos’ in the Tuscarawas County Court of Common Pleas.

Stearns has been placed on unpaid administrative leave by the Sugarcreek Police Department.

Both men face multiple charges

Both men have been charged with one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; one count of theft in office, a third-degree felony; one count of complicity in the commission of an offense, a third-degree felony; one count of money laundering, a third-degree felony; one count of telecommunications fraud, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of unlawful transaction in weapons, a third-degree felony.

William G. Timberlake appears in the Tuscarawas County Court of Common Pleas after being charged with several felonies.

Stearns also has been charged with one count of tampering with records, a third-degree felony; and one count of representation by a public official or employee, a first-degree misdemeanor. Timberlake is also facing a charge of fabrication in a theft offense, a fourth-degree felony.

Both cases have been assigned to Common Pleas Judge Michael Ernest.

Reach Jon at 330-364-8415 or at jon.baker@timesreporter.com.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Police officer and store owner plead not guilty in ammunition case