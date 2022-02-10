Police officer gassing up cruiser arrests 2 on drug charges

Feb. 9—SALISBURY — An Amesbury woman was rushed to Anna Jaques Hospital on Monday morning after police say she swallowed up to 20 strips of Suboxone to avoid being caught with them when confronted by a police officer.

Shaylah Baiarrio, 34, of Elm Street was arraigned that afternoon from her hospital bed on heroin possession, crystal methamphetamine and other drug possession charges.

Baiarrio, ordered held on $1,000, was on probation when arrested. That prompted Newburyport District Court Judge Allen Swan to revoke her probation and order her held without bail.

Another woman arrested at the same time, Ashley Brown, 32, of Salisbury, was ordered held on $1,000 bail on similar drug possession offenses.

They are both due back in court March 1 for pretrial hearings.

Baiarrio removed 16 to 20 Suboxone strips from their packaging, rolled them into a ball, and shoved them into a rubber glove. She then ate the glove shortly before Lt. Richard Dellaria arrested her, according to his report.

Suboxone is a common treatment for opioid addiction.

Dellaria was gassing up his cruiser at the Bridge Road Gulf station about 9:30 a.m. when he spotted Brown passed out in a black pickup truck parked next to his vehicle. After calling for backup, Dellaria asked Baiarrio, who was outside the truck, if her companion was all right.

"I asked her what was up with her passenger as she was slumped over," Dellaria wrote in his report. "She replied 'I dunno' then started walking to the front of the truck. I noticed she put both hands in her pockets. Shaylah yelled 'HEY!' to wake her passenger up while walking past me in the opposite direction. I asked her if she was nodding off to which Shaylah replied 'Yeah, she is.'"

As Baiarrio continued walking away from the truck, Dellaria saw her pull something from her pocket and toss it in her mouth. She ignored Dellaria when he ordered her to stop walking away.

"As I walked alongside my cruiser I watched her throw all the contents from her pocket into the snowbank," Dellaria said in the report. "I told Shaylah to turn around and do it now. I quickly handcuffed her behind her back."

Sgt. Jeremy Kelley and Officer Thomas Rivet had responded by then and checked on Brown. In addition to Brown being unconscious, the officers found baggies of cocaine and fentanyl in her lap.

Police seized the baggies and a black sunglass case that contained crystal meth and fentanyl. Dellaria found a cell phone, a large gas torch lighter, a meth pipe and a white canvas bag in the snowbank.

At Brown's arraignment, her attorney, Mark Hutchinson, said she is the mother of 2-year-old son.

"She admits she has a problem," Hutchinson said. "She's working on it."

In all, police recovered 7 grams of crystal meth, 6.5 grams of fentanyl, a crack pipe and a meth pipe, according to court records.

A check of Baiarrio's criminal record showed she is on probation until June, 29. She also had two warrants for her arrest for larceny and credit card fraud as well as domestic assault and battery charges, according to Dellaria's report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

