Police officer gets 180 days in 2022 battery

Jan. 2—Court officials recently sentenced Kokomo Police Department officer Roy Smith to 180 days in the Indiana Department of Correction for his connection to an incident that left a Swayzee man injured outside Grindstone Charley's restaurant in May 2022.

That sentence is all suspended, per court documents, pending successful completion of a one-year period of probation.

Smith had also been facing a level 5 felony charge of battery, but he was acquitted of that charge during a jury trial last November inside Howard Superior Court 4.

It was on May 22, 2022, that Smith — who was off duty and in his personal vehicle at the time — was reportedly involved in a road rage incident with 61-year-old David Morgan, per court documents.

The incident began while the pair were driving on Southway Boulevard then reportedly escalated when Smith followed Morgan's vehicle into the Grindstone Charley's parking lot, according to court documents, where police reports at the time said Smith appeared to batter Morgan.

The physical interaction left Morgan with a fractured rib, a fractured nose and a fracture to his right eye socket, according to court documents.

But during the course of the jury trial, the defense argued that it was Morgan who shoved Smith first, and Smith reacted in self-defense.

After a few moments of altercation, Smith then fled the scene, per court documents.

For about a month, the case stood still due to lack of video evidence and the investigators not knowing who the other individual involved (later identified as Smith) was.

In June 2022, Smith then reportedly spoke about the incident with another KPD officer, who alerted department officials about the case.

A few days later, Smith — who has been with KPD since 2005 — was put on paid administrative leave, and he was officially placed on unpaid administrative leave in November 2022.

On Tuesday morning, the Tribune reached out to KPD in regard to Smith's current status with the department but has yet to hear back on whether he is still employed.