Police officer hit by stolen car shoots driver while stuck on the hood, Ohio cops say

A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle turned violent when the driver struck an officer and trapped him on the hood of the car, Ohio authorities said.

On Wednesday, Feb. 7, Columbus police located a Toyota Camry that was reported stolen driving “erratically” in a shopping center parking lot, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The driver, 32-year-old Holly Graham, put the car in reverse before “abruptly driving forward,” striking a police sergeant standing outside of his vehicle, according to authorities.

“The vehicle continued driving through the parking lot with the sergeant on the hood of the vehicle,” police said.

While still on the hood of the vehicle, “the sergeant discharged their firearm several times, striking the driver,” police said.

“I see the cop flying up in the air, then, next thing I know, you just hear pop pop pop pop,” Sirena Goines, who witnessed the shooting, told Columbus’ WSYX.

Graham was able to exit the parking lot, shaking the officer from the hood of the car, officials said.

While approaching the on-ramp to Interstate 71 North, Graham struck two vehicles head on, at which time officers took her into custody, according to police.

Graham, the only person in the car, was brought to a hospital in serious condition as of Feb. 7, police said.

The sergeant was also brought to the hospital and, as of Feb. 7, was in stable condition, according to authorities.

Graham is charged with felonious assault, police said.

In accordance with Marsy’s Law, the Columbus Division of Police did not identify the sergeant involved.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the police-involved shooting by the Columbus Division of Police

1 deputy killed, 1 wounded by ‘armed and dangerous’ driver still at large, TN cops say

Grandpa chases after stolen car with baby inside, then the vehicle crashes, cops say

Chick-fil-A parking lot dispute ends with man shot in the head, Minnesota cops say