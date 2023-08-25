Police officer hit by train while trying to save man on tracks

A police officer has been seriously injured after he was struck by a train while trying to save a distressed man on railway tracks.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to Balderton, Nottinghamshire, on Thursday over concerns for a man’s safety.

The force said the officer was hit by a train during the incident and was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre with serious injuries.

The man on the railway lines was also injured but they are not believed to be life-threatening. He was taken to the same hospital.

‘Extremely traumatic’

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “This is a truly devastating incident that has left one of our officers very poorly in hospital. We are supporting his family and ensuring that he gets all the care and support he needs.

“This was also extremely traumatic for all those who attended the scene, some of whom provided immediate medical assistance while the ambulance was on its way.

“I would like to personally thank them for their quick and dedicated response to this incident.

“Officers and police staff put themselves in danger every day to keep the public safe and from harm and I personally want to say how eternally grateful and proud I am of them all.”

British Transport Police are leading the investigation into the incident.

Robert Jenrick, immigration minister and Conservative MP for Newark, posted on Twitter: “My thoughts and prayers are with the police officer critically injured in the line of duty at Newark station.

“Terrible incidents such as this remind us of the bravery of those serving in Notts Police and police forces across the country.”

