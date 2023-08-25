Police officer hit by train while trying to save man on tracks

A police officer has been seriously injured after he was struck by a train while trying to save a distressed man on railway tracks.

Police were called to Balderton, Nottinghamshire, on Thursday to concerns for a man’s safety

The force said the officer was hit by a train during the incident and was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre with serious injuries.

The man on the railway lines was also injured but they are not believed to be life-threatening. He was taken to the same hospital.

British Transport Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “This is a truly devastating incident that has left one of our officers very poorly in hospital. We are supporting his family and ensuring that he gets all the care and support he needs.

“This was also extremely traumatic for all those who attended the scene, some of whom provided immediate medical assistance while the ambulance was on its way.

“I would like to personally thank them for their quick and dedicated response to this incident.

“Officers and police staff put themselves in danger every day to keep the public safe and from harm and I personally want to say how eternally grateful and proud I am of them all.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.