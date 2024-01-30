Police officer hospitalized after wrong-way crash in Ohio

A police officer was hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Madison County late Sunday night.

West Jefferson Police officers and Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers were dispatched around 11:00 p.m. to U.S. 40 near Inwood Road.

The department wrote on social media that a police cruiser and another car were involved.

Medics transported the officer and two people from the other vehicle to the hospital, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

West Jefferson Police have identified the officer as Sgt. Kauffman and he was released from the hospital.

Troopers say the driver and passenger in the other vehicle suffered serious injuries, WBNS reports.

They do not suspect drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Photo contributed by West Jefferson Police Department

