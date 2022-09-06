Police officer hurt, 2 juveniles tased during fight in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood

A police officer was injured and two juveniles were tased during a fight in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh police, units responded to a reported fight in the 2300 block of Murray Avenue around 2:40 p.m.

An officer in the area saw the fight break out. One of the juveniles involved in the fight became combative toward the officer when he attempted to break them up, police said.

The officer tased the juvenile and a second juvenile attacked the officer in the process.

Another officer tased the second juvenile.

Both of the juveniles were evaluated at the scene, officials said. They were taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The initial officer had an injury to his shoulder and hand. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

