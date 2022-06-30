Police officer injured during Salisbury Beach arrests

Jun. 30—SALISBURY — One of two men arrested Sunday evening after struggling with local police near Salisbury Beach pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in Newburyport District Court a day later.

Gary Kapala III, 33, of Lowell was ordered to pay $200 in fees and fines.

The other man, Alywn Camejo, 30, of Dracut, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. His case remains open.

Salisbury police Officer Adrienne Costa suffered a broken left index finger while she and Sgt. Craig Goodrich took a flailing Camejo to the ground and arrested him, according to Goodrich's report.

Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler said Costa, who was treated at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, would not miss duty as a result of her injury.

Goodrich and Costa responded to Ocean Front South near Salisbury Beach about 9:15 p.m. and spoke to a crying woman who said Camejo repeatedly came over and tried talking to her. She became ever more uncomfortable with Camejo's advances to the point where she became fearful. She eventually approached town employees near the beach area for help.

"When (the woman) went to leave, she stated that they threatened to follow her home and wouldn't leave her alone," Goodrich wrote, adding that the woman was holding a baby when officers arrived.

The woman eventually pointed out Kapala and Camejo to the officers, who went over to speak to them. The men, who appeared heavily intoxicated, denied harassing the woman. They also refused to answer questions and became very loud as officers tried to get their names. The noise drew lots of spectators who watched. Sgt. Timothy Hunter soon arrived after Costa called for back up.

Eventually, Goodrich told Camejo he was going to be placed in protective custody due to his level of intoxication. But Camejo resisted to the point where the officers took him to the ground to restrain him. Doing so, however, caused Costa to break her finger, according to Goodrich's report.

"When Officer Costa and I had Camejo on the ground, Kapala approached us aggressively and stated, 'I'll take 'em both down right now."

That prompted Goodrich to draw his Taser and point a red dot on Kapala's chest. Costa also drew her Taser and aimed for the same location. Kapala eventually backed off and allowed police to place Camejo in custody.

'The crowd had now grown larger and Kapala began to play to the crowd, telling us to get hot dogs, called me an (expletive) and taunted Officer Costa. Eventually, just before I placed Kapala under arrest for disorderly conduct, he gave me his name and was demanding that I hurry up as he didn't have time for us," Goodrich wrote in his report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.