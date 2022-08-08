Police officer injured in Fresno traffic stop. Suspect arrested for hit-and-run, DUI

A Fresno police officer was injured during a traffic stop early Monday.

Police said the driver was pulled over by officers around midnight on Cedar and McKinley avenues and was suspected of a hit-and-run collision earlier in the evening.

During the stop, the woman ran over the officer’s foot while trying to run from officers, police said. Eventually, she crashed into another car in the area, though there was no pursuit from police.

The driver sustained minor injures in the crash and was taken to the hospital, where it was determined she was under the influence, police said.

She was arrested and will be charged with hit-and-run, DUI and possibly assault with a deadly weapon against the officer, police said.

The officer sustained minor injures, police said.