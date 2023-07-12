LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A police dog attacked a Lafayette officer about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday while serving an arrest warrant on a Marion County robbery suspect, according to Lafayette police.

Officers with the department's Street Crime Unit, along with a Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office deputy and his police dog, were at the gas station at Twyckenham Boulevard and Poland Hill Road where they found Justice Rose, 27, who was wanted on warrant for robbery, Lafayette police said.

Rose was on the ground when the K9 and the Lafayette officer engaged Rose at the same time, resulting in the dog biting the officer's calf muscle, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office.

Other police officers transported the wounded officer to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the wounded officer's wounds were not life threatening.

Meanwhile, Rose was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail on the Marion County warrant.

As with any use of force, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office will review the accidental bite to make sure policies were followed, Tippecanoe County sheriff's Capt. Rob Hainje said.

The deputy and his police-dog partner remain on patrol after the accidental bite, Hainje said.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Police officer injured by K9 attack during a suspect's arrest