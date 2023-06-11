Police officer injured in Myrtle Beach shooting, authorities searching for gunman

A police officer sustained a minor injury after being shot during a June 10 confrontation along a busy Myrtle Beach street, authorities said in a statement.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of 14th Avenue N. and Chester Street after officers responded to reports of a person with a gun.

Due to extra weekend staffing, four officers — two from the city and two from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division — responded in a single vehicle.

As they approached the scene, a group of suspects shot at the vehicle before fleeing, police say. One officer was struck and sustained a minor injury that was not life-threatening.

WMBF News reported investigators were seen inside the Yachtsman Seaglass Tower parking structure at 1400 N. Ocean Blvd., with several evidence markers on the lower level.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Horry County Police Department tip line at (843) 915-8477.