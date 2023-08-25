Police officer interrupts stabbing attack and fatally shoots suspect, CMPD says

The suspect in a stabbing attack was killed during an early-morning confrontation with Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, according to CMPD.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, in the 5000 block of Roundstone Way, and investigators say officers arrived at the apartment to find an attack was still in progress.

The stabbing victim survived, but remains hospitalized with multiple life-threatening wounds, CMPD said in a news release.

Update from Chief Jennings on Officer-Involved Shooting in the North Division pic.twitter.com/5ENFyWjUtk — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 25, 2023

“Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call. ... Upon arrival, officers feared a threat inside the apartment and entered,” CMPD said.

“Officers observed a lethal threat to the victim and one officer discharged their service weapon. The subject was pronounced deceased on the scene.”

Identities of the suspect and victim have not been released. The Observer’s news partner WSOC reports the suspect was male and the victim was female.

No officers were injured during the confrontation, officials said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will lead an investigative into the shooting and the officer involved will be placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

