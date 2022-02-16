Police: Officer-involved shooting adhered to department policy

Feb. 15—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire police officer who used deadly force for fatally shooting a 30-year-old man Nov. 3 at a residence in the 400 block of Selma Street adhered to Eau Claire Police Department policy.

The department has concluded an administrative review of the incident, Eau Claire Police Lt. Benjamin Frederick said Tuesday.

And the administrative review determined that the decision making and actions of Officer Kristopher O'Neill were appropriate, necessary and compliant with the Police Department's policy, Frederick said.

According to the review, "the entry into (the) residence, based on exigent circumstances along with the amount of force used to stop the attack, were necessary and objectively reasonable."

The administrative review of the incident is consistent with the opinion of Eau Claire County District Attorney Peter Rindal, who said in December that O'Neill's use of deadly force was justified as a reasonable act of self-defense and the defense of others.

According to police reports of the incident:

Officers responded to a 911 call at about 2:41 p.m. on Nov. 3 about a man breaking into a home on the 400 block of Selma Street.

LeKenneth Q. Miller had already stabbed a woman multiple times inside the home and a second woman fled before police arrived.

O'Neill and fellow officer Jason Kaveney went into the residence and encountered Miller, who was still armed with a knife. O'Neill fired his gun, striking Miller.

Officers and emergency medical workers attempted lifesaving efforts, but Miller died on the scene.

The woman suffering from serious stab wounds was transported to an Eau Claire hospital and then taken by helicopter to a regional hospital or treatment of her injuries.

O'Neill and Kaveney have 24 and 19 years of law enforcement experience, respectively.