Police: Officer-involved shooting in Barberton puts suspect in hospital

Barberton police are reporting an officer-involved shooting around 9:05 a.m. Monday in the area of 500 W. Hopocan Ave., site of the Lake Anna YMCA.

"No officers were injured and a suspect was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound," the department said in a release.

The department said further information will be issued later today.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Barberton