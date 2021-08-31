Police: Officer-involved shooting connected to stolen car in Coconut Creek

Two people were in custody Monday night at the scene of an officer-involved shooting, the Coconut Creek Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Hillsboro Boulevard, near Lyons Road, about 8:30 p.m. Monday, police said in a tweet.

The incident involved a stolen car, the tweet said.

It was not immediately how the shooting happened. Three police officers were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said in tweet about 10:30 p.m. A police K-9 was taken to an animal hospital, police said.

A police officer was seen on a gurney at the scene, WFOR-Ch 4 reported. The officer was being treated for an unrelated medical issue, a police spokesperson told the TV station.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, Creek police said.

This is a developing story, so check back for updates.