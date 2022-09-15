Police officer involved in a shooting in northwest Charlotte, CMPD says

Police shot someone in northwest Charlotte late Thursday afternoon, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers are investigating the shooting in the 1300 block of Onyx Street, the department reported on Twitter at 5:30 p.m.

That’s near Northwest School of the Arts and Beatties Ford Road.

CMPD hasn’t said how many officers were involved and what prompted the shooting. Police also haven’t named the person who was shot and the person’s condition.

This is a developing story.