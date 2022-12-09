Police say officer involved after shots fired near 34th and Illinois Street. No injuries reported

Indianapolis police are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Illinois and 34th streets after shots were fired during a foot chase. Police have not said who fired the shots.

No one was injured.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, officers initiated a traffic stop. The person inside that vehicle ran from police, who gave chase, and “that ultimately led to shots being fired," said Officer William Young, a department spokesman.

Minutes before 2:40 p.m. a tweet from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department indicated the intersection would be unusable "for a few hours."

This article will be updated.

IMPD is investigating an officer-involved shooting near 34th and Illinois. No officers or suspects were injured.



Media staging will be at 32nd and Illinois. Officer Young is en route. pic.twitter.com/D6N76RdFAk — IMPD (@IMPDnews) December 9, 2022

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer fired their weapon near the intersection of 34th Street and Illinois Avenue on Dec. 9, 2022.

