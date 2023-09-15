Police Officer Who Joked After Woman’s Death Speaks Out

There's growing outrage over a Seattle cop who laughed while talking about the death of a college student who was run over by a patrol car. Bodycam video shows the cop, Daniel Auderer, laughing during a call with the president of the Seattle Police Union. College student Jaahnavi Kandula was fatally struck by a patrol car driven by another cop speeding to an emergency call. Officer Auderer says he was not being callous and was just talking about how city lawyers would treat the case.

